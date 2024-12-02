One arrest made after Pedestrian dies following collision with car in Hemel Hempstead

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

A pedestrian has died as a result of injuries suffered during a collision in Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed a man in his 50s died after a vehicle collided with two pedestrians on St Albans Road.

At around 11.15pm on Friday (29 November), a blue Renault Megane was travelling southwest on St Albans Road, when it collided with two pedestrians who were crossing the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics and police officers raced to the scene and discovered that both pedestrians were injured. One man was declared dead at the scene, the other pedestrian, also male, received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has made one arrest in connection with the incident, a 22-year-old was cuffed on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are investigating the circumstances as to what led to this tragic event and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any footage from a dashcam of the collision which could be vital in our investigation, to make contact.”

Police officers are also asking potential witnesses to get in touch online, by using their web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Advised.

Dashcam footage can be sent to the police force via this online portal.