No verdict reached in trial of former Hertfordshire police officer accused of sexual offences involving child

By James Lowson
Published 12th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
A jury was unable to reach a verdict in the trial of a former Hertfordshire police officer accused of committing sexual offences involving a child.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that a jury deliberating in Cambridge Crown Court could not reach an agreement on whether Neil Shoebridge was guilty.

Shoebridge, aged 47, of Northolt Avenue, Bishop’s Stortford, was accused of sexual offences against a child and misconduct in a public office.

He denied three counts of gross indecency with a girl aged under 16 between 27 December, 2002, and 3 January, 2003.He also denied wilfully neglecting to perform duty and wilful misconduct while a holder of a public office between the same dates. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges at an earlier hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 30 April.

His trial started last Monday and lasted until Friday when the jury began their deliberations which continued on Monday when the hung jury verdict was confirmed.

The Crown Prosecution Service has a fortnight to decide if it will seek a retrial.

