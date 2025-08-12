Police

A jury was unable to reach a verdict in the trial of a former Hertfordshire police officer accused of committing sexual offences involving a child.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, it was confirmed that a jury deliberating in Cambridge Crown Court could not reach an agreement on whether Neil Shoebridge was guilty.

Shoebridge, aged 47, of Northolt Avenue, Bishop’s Stortford, was accused of sexual offences against a child and misconduct in a public office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He denied three counts of gross indecency with a girl aged under 16 between 27 December, 2002, and 3 January, 2003.He also denied wilfully neglecting to perform duty and wilful misconduct while a holder of a public office between the same dates. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges at an earlier hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 30 April.

His trial started last Monday and lasted until Friday when the jury began their deliberations which continued on Monday when the hung jury verdict was confirmed.

The Crown Prosecution Service has a fortnight to decide if it will seek a retrial.