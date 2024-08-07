New report hails improvement at Bovingdon prison previously in 'dire state'

A new independent report has hailed the progress made at a prison in Hertfordshire that was previously considered to be in a ‘dire state’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In its latest annual report the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) has praised the ‘huge’ strides made addressing issues at the HMP Mount.

Located in Bovingdon, the category C prison has made big leaps despite dealing with continuing overcrowding issues and a stalling criminal justice system, according to the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the 1 August, the IMB released its findings, which are based on reports taken by the body between March 2023 and February 2024.

HMP The Mount

HMP Mount’s governor and those overseeing operations have been credited for improving staffing numbers, retention, and the experiences of those at the institution. As a result of these changes inspectors noticed a marked improvement between prison management and inmates.

Also, in its assessments the IMB notes these improvements have been made with an increased churn in prisoners, a lack of funding, and continued overcrowding.

A rise in the number of prison officers at the Hertfordshire jail has allowed more prisoners to spend time outside of their cells working on education and training programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An IMB representative wrote: “Safety management has improved significantly, with troubled prisoners being far better supported through personal crises.

IMB HMP The Mount chair, Simon Clarke said: “HMP The Mount has made huge strides forward since the board’s last annual report and we commend the Governor and his staff on the progress that has been achieved in challenging circumstances.

"However, the continued detention of prisoners serving indeterminate IPP sentences long after they have served the initial tariffs set can only be morally justified if they are given all the support they need to become ready for release, and if the conditions for release are clear and objective. This should not be conditional on them being able to demonstrate they no longer pose a risk – the burden of proof should be reversed. We call on the new government to make this happen.”

In the full report, that can be accessed online in its entirety here, serious concerns and areas for improvement were also identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National issues around the time it is taking courts to process cases, has meant people are being held on remand for longer, and are spending less time in the building. This makes it harder for prison staff to create meaningful rehabilitation plans for the prisoners.

An inspector said drugs were ‘rife’ inside the prison and more needed to be done to stop inmates taking illegal substances. The IMB has recommended the prison receives additional external support and funding to support those with addictions, and that the jail needs better physical barriers to stop drugs being imported.

Also, data reviewed by the independent organisation showed that 50% of prisoners became homeless on release.

However, the IMB listed its main concern as the way prisoners on Indeterminate Sentences for Public Protection (IPP) were treated at the jail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number have served their agreed tariff time in prison, the report says it is therefore ‘inhumane’ to keep them behind bars with no plan for their release. IPP sentencing was abolished in 2012, but the IMB has found that 32 such prisoners are still in the Mount and suffering from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).