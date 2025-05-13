New local policing priorities announced for Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring

Neighbourhood Policing Teams for Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring have set their new local policing priorities for the coming months.

NPTs work alongside partners to focus on solving long and short-term neighbourhood issues, such as anti-social behaviour, theft, speeding and drug-related crime.

Using an analysis of data, they set local policing priorities every four months, to provide a specific focus on the issues which are currently causing the most concern.

Feedback from members of the public also plays a vital part.

Police stock image. Pic: National World

Residents will see their dedicated team of PCs and PCSOs across Dacorum working alongside partners to address the following agreed priorities, through an increased police presence, engagement events and targeted enforcement:

Berkhamsted and Tring

Reduce speeding in Berkhamsted.

Reduce anti-social behaviour in Dolphin Square, Tring.

Hemel Hempstead East

Reduce anti-social behaviour in the Swallowfields area.

Reduce drug criminality in the Grovehill area.

Tackle fly-tipping in Woodhall Farm.

Hemel North Rural, West and Central

Continue working to reduce anti-social behaviour in the town centre, including retail crime.

Reduce speeding in rural areas.

Tackle speeding and anti-social behaviour in the west area of the town, with a focus on drug crime around local shops.

Hemel Hempstead South and Kings Langley

Bovingdon - reduce anti-social behaviour around the library and parking issues on the high street.

Kings Langley – reduce anti-social behaviour and speeding in the high street.

Apsley - reduce anti-social behaviour in and around the marina.

Whilst there will be a focus on the local priorities, officers will continue to respond to daily business as usual, as well as force-wide priorities and any emerging issues which require more immediate action.

The area is also policed by Intervention officers who respond to emergency calls, the Local Crime Unit which investigates the more serious crimes such as burglary, robbery and assault, and specialist units who work to tackle acquisitive crime. In addition, they can call on officers from central teams which work countywide.

You can keep up to date with work around the priorities by following Herts Police on social media and via the ‘Your Area’ section of the force’s dedicated website.