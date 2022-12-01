A Hertfordshire student police officer has been given his late father’s collar number after passing his initial training.

PC David Morton, who now wears his father’s number 1581, was 11 years old when PC Andy Morton was killed in a microlight crash. His dad served in Hertfordshire Constabulary’s road policing unit and died in 2004, alongside Sgt Ian Alexander.

29-year-old David served almost three years as a PCSO before starting his police officer training.

From left: PC David Morton and the late PC Andy Morton

He said: “My interest in the police and specifically Hertfordshire Constabulary stemmed from my late father, who had served as a constable in Hertfordshire for 22 years when he sadly passed when I was 11 years old.”