New Dacorum chief inspector vows to make community safer

Dacorum’s new chief inspector has revealed his key priorities for local policing in the borough.

CI Paul Stanbridge aims to build a safer and more connected community in Dacorum. He started work in the top policing job in May.

CI Stanbridge is local to the area and started his career with Hertfordshire Constabulary in 2006. He began as a uniformed response officer in St Albans, before joining the Road Policing Unit. He then moved into armed policing, gaining promotion to sergeant and then inspector.

He has also held the role of force incident manager in the force communications room and, more recently, managed the constabulary’s proactive teams, focusing on tackling cannabis cultivation, drug supply and high value vehicle theft.

He said: “Dacorum is one of the busiest areas of the county, which brings with it some obvious challenges. I’m looking forward to using my previous experience and skills to proactively target the issues that are causing our communities the most concern.

“I want to ensure that we’re focusing on the things that matter most to residents and that we have meaningful engagement with our communities. We’re committed to working with our local partners, including the borough council and housing associations, to do just that.

“I grew up in Hemel Hempstead and I am committed to building a safer, more connected community where everyone feels heard, respected, and secure. Whether it's through neighbourhood patrols, community outreach, or simply listening to your concerns, we are here for you.

“You can keep up to date with what your local teams are doing across Dacorum by joining our community messaging service, Herts Connected. The system allows you to receive free alerts about crime and events in your local area, as well as crime prevention advice and useful updates. You will also be able to use the system to have your say on local policing priorities.”

CI Stanbridge has encouraged residents to join the Herts Connected service which can be found online here. Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that the application can be used to set preferences on the type of police messages that are received by residents such as posts from Action Fraud and the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner.