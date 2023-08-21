Nearly 50 new police officer recruits welcomed into Hertfordshire Constabulary

Nearly 50 new police officers have been welcomed to Hertfordshire Constabulary this month – including a former scuba diving instructor, a pub landlord and a schoolteacher.

Three cohorts of student officers, 31 men and 18 women, completed their initial training within days of each other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Family and friends came to passing out parades to celebrate as the new officers were presented with framed certificates by seniors to mark their achievement.

Three new groups of recruits have been welcomed into the force. Image submitted.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall commented: “It’s a great delight to welcome them to our police family, as a force that’s putting crime and harm prevention first, we uphold, live and breathe the highest standards and continue to make a real difference to people.

“We now have more officers than we have ever had and the public want to see a strong police service, delivering great results for our communities in Hertfordshire.”

Some of the student officers came through the traditional entry route, the Initial Police Learning and Development Programme (IPLDP), for those with minimum educational qualifications and above, while others completed the Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) for graduates with a degree in any subject.

The training programmes are two of four police officer courses available, drawing recruits from a variety of backgrounds. Visit the Hertfordshire Police recruitment site for further information.