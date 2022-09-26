Police officers in Dacorum are part of a trial launched by Hertfordshire Police to use a nasal spray that could save someone suffering from an overdose.

The nasal naloxone spray is for use when someone is suffering from a suspected opiate overdose and temporarily reverses the effects of the drug.

100 trained response drivers from across the county have volunteered to take part in the six-month trial.

The sprays reverse the effects of opiate drugs.

Chief Inspector Jason Keane, who is overseeing the project, said: “These small nasal sprays are just another tool in our trauma kit to help us when responding to an emergency incident and in cases where we arrive at the scene before the ambulance service.”

CI Keane explained: “The reversal effects are temporary so do not negate the requirement for an ambulance as further medical treatment will be required. The ambulance service will also continue to provide their highest level of response to these types of incidents.”

He said that there are no side effects if the nasal spray is administered to someone who officers believe is suffering an opiate overdose.

Those taking part in the trial have received specialist training through a partnership with the charity Change Grow Live (CGL). County service manager at Spectrum CGL Trudy Sealy said: “Working in partnership with Hertfordshire Constabulary and Hertfordshire County Council in this ground-breaking project has been fantastic.”

She added: “To raise awareness around opiate overdose resulting in the availability of nasal naloxone on the streets of Hertfordshire with our first responders is a huge step forward.