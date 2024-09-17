Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation is underway in Kings Langley after a man in his thirties was shot in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Railway Terrace at just after 12.30am when a man in his thirties was found with serious injuries, which he died from a short time later.

Fifteen minutes later, police were alerted to reports of a white Volkswagen Golf on fire at Furtherfield in Abbots Langley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe the incidents are linked, and remain at the scenes of both incidents. No arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing.

Police tape generic editorial image. Photo: Adobestock

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner described the incident as “a tragic loss of life” and appealed for members of the public with information to come forward.

“As part of our investigation we are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the Railway Terrace and surrounding areas at the time of the incident,” said DCI Gardner.

“Anyone with information is asked to please contact police as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally, if you were travelling in the area of Kings Langley and/or Abbots Langley at around 12.30am and witnessed anything suspicious, please do get in touch.

“No matter how insignificant the information may seem, it could help us with our enquiries.”

Three Rivers Chief Inspector Andrew Palfreyman added that police believe the events were isolated incidents.

“I appreciate this will have concerned local members of the community and you can expect to see an increased police presence in the area and additional patrols,” Palfreyman said.

Information can be reported online, or by calling 101 quoting ISR 16 of 17 September or Operation Tempo.