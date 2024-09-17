Murder investigation launched after man shot in Kings Langley
Police were called to Railway Terrace at just after 12.30am when a man in his thirties was found with serious injuries, which he died from a short time later.
Fifteen minutes later, police were alerted to reports of a white Volkswagen Golf on fire at Furtherfield in Abbots Langley.
Officers believe the incidents are linked, and remain at the scenes of both incidents. No arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing.
Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner described the incident as “a tragic loss of life” and appealed for members of the public with information to come forward.
“As part of our investigation we are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the Railway Terrace and surrounding areas at the time of the incident,” said DCI Gardner.
“Anyone with information is asked to please contact police as soon as possible.
“Additionally, if you were travelling in the area of Kings Langley and/or Abbots Langley at around 12.30am and witnessed anything suspicious, please do get in touch.
“No matter how insignificant the information may seem, it could help us with our enquiries.”
Three Rivers Chief Inspector Andrew Palfreyman added that police believe the events were isolated incidents.
“I appreciate this will have concerned local members of the community and you can expect to see an increased police presence in the area and additional patrols,” Palfreyman said.
Information can be reported online, or by calling 101 quoting ISR 16 of 17 September or Operation Tempo.