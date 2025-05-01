Murder investigation after Hertfordshire taxi driver found in burnt-out car

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 17:39 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 18:13 BST
Jesbir Singh Khela. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceJesbir Singh Khela. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Police are investigating the death of a Hertfordshire taxi driver as a murder after his body was found in a torched car earlier this year.

Officers were called to a field near the B659 Langford Road, Henlow, around 7.30am on February 6. They found a body, confirmed to be that of 47-year-old Jesbir Singh Khela, and had previously treated the death as unexplained.

The victim, known to some as Jessy, was from Letchworth.

Police are now treating this incident as a murder after they carried out “extensive enquiries”.

Detectives used post mortem, a full examination of the vehicle remains and statements from the people who knew the victim as evidence before launching their murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Inwood from Bedfordshire Police said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jesbir, as this has been a very distressing time for them.

“We are continuing to work hard to establish the circumstances around what happened to Jesbir and would urge anyone who may have any information to get in touch with us.

“If you knew Jesbir and have information which could help, or if you witnessed suspicious activity on or around Langford Road overnight on Thursday 6 February, we want to hear from you.”

The force urged anyone with information “no matter how small it may seem” to come forward.

People are asked to report any information via Bedfordshire Police’s website quoting Operation Acle.

If you wish to provide information anonymously you can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

