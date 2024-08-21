Mugger who attacked woman late at night in Hemel Hempstead sent to jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man who mugged a woman late at night in Hemel Hempstead has been sent to jail.

Michael Hayes, aged 54, from Edmonton, was sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment at St Albans Crown Court on Monday (19 August).

He admitted to a robbery charge in connection with an incident where he grabbed and threatened a woman in Hertfordshire.

Between 4am and 4.20am on 11 January, a woman was walking along St John’s Road when she was grabbed and threatened.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says the woman collapsed in fear, allowing Hayes to steal her handbag.

To find the offender, Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that it launched an extensive investigation. Hundreds of hours’ worth of CCTV footage was viewed, and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology was used, alongside a social media appeal.

Seven days after the appeal was launched Hayes was arrested.

His DNA was discovered on the victim’s scarf and on her handbag, which had been discarded inside a bin on Parkwood Drive, the force has revealed.

He was charged and kept in police custody before his trial.

Investigator Lisa Brown, who led the case, said: “Women should be able to walk alone at any time of day without fearing for their safety and I know this incident caused a great deal of concern among the local community.

“This was a huge investigation, with detectives from across the unit working long hours to identify a suspect with very little information to go on initially.

“The victim has shown great courage throughout, and I am pleased that we have been able to secure a prison sentence. We will always do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.”

St Albans Crown Court heard a judge describe the police investigation as “painstaking” and “impressive”.