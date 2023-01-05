Motorcyclist recovering after being left with broken bones following Berkhamsted crash
Herts Police are asking for further help to continue with their enquiries
A motorcyclist who was left with serious bone breaks and fractures after a car crash in Berkhamsted is recovering well, according to Hertfordshire Police.
The police are appealing for more witnesses to come forward with information about the incident that happened on November 4 last year. At around 4.40pm on the day, two vehicles – a motorcycle and a Skoda– were involved in a crash in Cedar Road. The motorcyclist required hospital treatment after they sustained serious injuries.
Detective Constable Gemma Ball, who is investigating, said: “Thankfully, the motorist has now been discharged from hospital and is recovering well. The collision resulted in them suffering several serious bone breaks and fractures.”
She added: “I appreciate that a significant amount of time has now passed since the collision occurred, but we need to ensure that we exhaust all possible lines of enquiry.”
Anyone with information is asked to email DC Ball at [email protected], or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/313/23.