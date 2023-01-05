A motorcyclist who was left with serious bone breaks and fractures after a car crash in Berkhamsted is recovering well, according to Hertfordshire Police.

The police are appealing for more witnesses to come forward with information about the incident that happened on November 4 last year. At around 4.40pm on the day, two vehicles – a motorcycle and a Skoda– were involved in a crash in Cedar Road. The motorcyclist required hospital treatment after they sustained serious injuries.

Detective Constable Gemma Ball, who is investigating, said: “Thankfully, the motorist has now been discharged from hospital and is recovering well. The collision resulted in them suffering several serious bone breaks and fractures.”

Did you see anything?

She added: “I appreciate that a significant amount of time has now passed since the collision occurred, but we need to ensure that we exhaust all possible lines of enquiry.”