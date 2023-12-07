News you can trust since 1858
Moped driver hospitalised after collision in Hemel Hempstead

Police want dashcam footage from the scene
By James Lowson
Published 7th Dec 2023, 15:50 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 15:53 GMT
A moped driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a road traffic collision.

A man in his 20s was driving a moped when it clashed with a traffic island on Leverstock Green Road. Hertfordshire Constabulary estimates the collision happened at around 10.45pm on Tuesday (5 December).

He was driving a white moped and the collision happened near the junction with Vauxhall Road. Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary and paramedics rushed to the scene and the rider was taken to hospital.

Police accident stock imagePolice accident stock image
PC Jake Howard, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch. If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage which may help our investigation.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking anyone with information to email PC Howard on [email protected].

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident can also contact the police online, speak to an operator via their web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 847 of 5 December.