A moped driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a road traffic collision.

A man in his 20s was driving a moped when it clashed with a traffic island on Leverstock Green Road. Hertfordshire Constabulary estimates the collision happened at around 10.45pm on Tuesday (5 December).

He was driving a white moped and the collision happened near the junction with Vauxhall Road. Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary and paramedics rushed to the scene and the rider was taken to hospital.

PC Jake Howard, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch. If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage which may help our investigation.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking anyone with information to email PC Howard on [email protected].