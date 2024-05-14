Missing teenager with links to Hemel Hempstead found after extensive police appeal and family plea

By James Lowson
Published 14th May 2024, 11:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A missing teenager from Aylesbury with links to Hemel Hempstead has been located after numerous media appeals.

Iris, 17, from Aylesbury, was located yesterday (13 May), Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

She was reported as missing from Aylesbury on 3 May, and was the subject of three separate police appeals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday (11 May), an investigating member of Thames Valley Police said officers were “extremely concerned” for Iris’s welfare.

Most Popular
Thames Valley Police confirmed the good news this morningThames Valley Police confirmed the good news this morning
Thames Valley Police confirmed the good news this morning

Officers believed she could be travelling on trains to get to other places she was known to frequent like Hemel Hempstead.

In its third release regarding the investigation into Iris’s disappearance, Thames Valley Police released an image of a man walking alongside her, officers are no longer looking to interview him now Iris has been found.

A police force spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone that shared our appeal. “We are no longer appealing to speak to the man in the CCTV image we previously released.”

Iris’s mother also issued a plea urging her daughter to come home over the weekend.