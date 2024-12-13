Milton Keynes rapist jailed for historic sexual abuse committed on girl in Hemel Hempstead

A man from Milton Keynes has been jailed for sexually abusing a girl, who was under the age of 14, in Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (13 December), Martyn Bragg, aged 66, of Granes End, Milton Keynes, was convicted for committing non-recent child sex offences and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

It was proved in court, that the Milton Keynes man committed a number of horrific acts on a teenage girl in Hemel Hempstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that it undertook a complex investigation into the rapes, indecent assaults, and forced miscarriage, that were committed between 1978 and 1986. According to police intelligence every crime was committed either in Hemel Hempstead or its surrounding areas.

Martyn Bragg

Following a two-week trial at St Albans Crown Court, Martyn Bragg was convicted of seven counts of indecent assault, five counts of rape, and one

count of indecency with a child and one count of conspiracy to precure a miscarriage.

During the same trial, his father Dennis Bragg, aged 95, of Hamilton Road, St Albans, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to precure a miscarriage having denied the offence at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both defendants were found not guilty of one count of rape and one count of indecent assault.

At St Albans Crown Court, Martyn Bragg was described as inflicting a ‘truly horrific campaign of abuse’ and sentenced him to 23 years in prison with one further year on extended licence.

Martyn Bragg will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely. He also received a restraining order and Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Dennis Bragg was sentenced to a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Elizabeth McGrath, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Non-Recent Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Firstly, I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and for reporting these heinous crimes.

“Martyn Bragg subjected her to sustained abuse and torment, and the impact of his actions have been long-lasting.

“The significant harm of the offending was evident to everyone who sat through the trial, and I hope today’s sentencing gives her the chance to gain some closure and move on with her life.

“Dennis Bragg, meanwhile, has been sentenced having played his part in the procurement of a miscarriage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope these convictions and sentences show that we will continue to take proactive action against offenders who target young people, regardless of when the offences took place.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises no matter how long ago the offence occurred, please report it. A force spokesperson added: “We have specialist officers on hand to provide advice and support throughout an investigation. The constabulary also has several officers who are specially trained to provide support to members of the LGBT+ community.”

Information can be reported to the police force online, via its web chat here, or by calling the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.