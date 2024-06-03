Met police officer from Hemel Hempstead facing further sexual offence charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serving Metropolitan Police officer from Hemel Hempstead has been charged with further serious sexual offences as part of an on-going investigation.

Jake Cummings has further been charged with one count of rape, two counts of stalking and two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, and three counts of voyeurism.

The additional charges relate to incidents that occurred in locations within Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Dorset and involved three female victims. The offences are reported to have taken place between July 2019 and December 2023.

Cummings was suspended from duty after he was originally charged. He remains on remand in prison and will appear via video link on Thursday 6 June at St Albans Magistrates Court.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support. The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them. This service is open to everyone – men, women and young people, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.