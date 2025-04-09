Men dealing crack cocaine and heroin for Hemel Hempstead drugs line are jailed

By James Lowson
Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:23 BST
Temitayo OgbaroTemitayo Ogbaro
Two drug dealers operating in Hemel Hempstead have been sent to jail, after admitting to supplying cocaine and heroin in court.

Both men were identified by Hertfordshire Constabulary officers as working for an organised drugs network.

They were part of what the police has called, the ‘Max’ drug line, which supplied heroin and crack cocaine from Hemel Hempstead between February 2022 and September 2023 before their arrests.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says it carried a long-running investigation into the organised crime group, before arresting the two men in September 2023. During the arrests the police force also seized large amounts of class A drugs, cash and handsets that were used to run the drug network.

Yassar AftabYassar Aftab
Both men admitted to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine at St Albans Crown Court on Friday.

Temitayo Ogbaro, 28, of no fixed address, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Yassar Aftab, aged 27, of Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead, was sentenced to six years in jail.

Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell, from the Constabulary’s County Lines Investigation Unit, said: “These two men contributed to much of the drug crime in Hemel Hempstead, running the ‘Max’ drug line. The disruption of this gang will make a considerable impact on drug supply and associated crime in the town.

“County lines drug gangs pose a significant threat to communities, especially young people and those who are vulnerable. We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears on the streets. Help us to rid your community of drugs and related crime by reporting information about drug dealing.”

