Markyate man charged with class A drug offences after Herts Police raid

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man from a village near Luton has been charged after a Herts Police raid targeting a drug gang.

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s County Lines Investigation Unit raided two addresses in Hitchin last week.

More than £10,000 in cash and drug, including cocaine, heroin and cannabis, with a street value of up to £5,000 were seized. Weapons including a viable firearm, imitation firearms, a crossbow and several machetes were also found.

Kamil Tunnicliffe, aged 27, of Markyate Road, Luton, has been charged in connection with class A drug supply offences. He has been released on conditional bail.

Omareo Bryant, aged 21, of Kipling Close in Hitchin, has been charged in connection with class A drug supply offences and firearms offences. They are both due to appear in court on October 28.

Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell said: “We are pleased to have secured charges in relation to this case and we will continue our investigation ahead of the impending court date next month.”