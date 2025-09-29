Markyate man charged with class A drug offences after Herts Police raid
Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s County Lines Investigation Unit raided two addresses in Hitchin last week.
More than £10,000 in cash and drug, including cocaine, heroin and cannabis, with a street value of up to £5,000 were seized. Weapons including a viable firearm, imitation firearms, a crossbow and several machetes were also found.
Kamil Tunnicliffe, aged 27, of Markyate Road, Luton, has been charged in connection with class A drug supply offences. He has been released on conditional bail.
Omareo Bryant, aged 21, of Kipling Close in Hitchin, has been charged in connection with class A drug supply offences and firearms offences. They are both due to appear in court on October 28.
Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell said: “We are pleased to have secured charges in relation to this case and we will continue our investigation ahead of the impending court date next month.”