Manhunt launched to find wanted man with links to Hemel Hempstead accused of 'numerous' offences
Today, the police force has confirmed it is searching for Armaan Mahmood from Luton who is accused of committing numerous offences.
He is 20 years old and his last known address is in Grosvenor Road, Luton. Hertfordshire Constabulary has also revealed that among the offences he is accused of committing are instances of alleged assault and false imprisonment.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Anyone who sees Mahmood, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. Quote crime reference 41/75024/25.
“If you have seen Mahmood in the last few moments, please dial 999. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”