Manhunt launched to find man wanted on prison recall who could be living in Hemel Hempstead

By James Lowson
Published 4th Jun 2025, 11:27 BST
Vincent Jenkins is wanted on prison recallVincent Jenkins is wanted on prison recall
Police officers are searching for a wanted man who may be living in Hemel Hempstead.

A social media appeal has been launched by Hertfordshire Constabulary to help find Vincent Jenkins. He is 43 years old and wanted on recall to prison.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that Jenkins is believed to be living in the Hemel Hempstead or Berkhamsted area.

A spokesperson for the police force added: “Anyone who sees Jenkins, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

“For immediate sightings, please do not approach and instead call 999.”

