Man who mugged lone females and elderly victims jailed after helicopter operation in Hemel Hempstead
Dorriano Dos Santos Ferreira Farias was sent to jail last week, months after a helicopter was deployed to track him down in Hemel Hempstead.
In St Albans Crown Court on Friday, Dos Santos Ferreira Farias, 37, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment.
Prior to his sentencing Dos Santos Ferreira Farias was found guilty of three counts of robbery, attempted robbery, theft, and dangerous driving, plus three counts of possessing a dangerous weapon.
He was also disqualified from driving for a total of seven years and must take an extended retest, St Albans Crown Court heard.
His offences took place in February this year and it has been revealed that the convict targeted lone females and elderly individuals to carry out robberies.
He took cards and cash from an elderly man and a woman on her own, after witnessing them using cash machines, he approached them at knifepoint in an underpass.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed his arrest was achieved after officers spotted a moped linked to the offences in Hemel Hempstead on March 3. He attempted to drive away from the police on the moped and continued his attempted escape on foot. A helicopter was deployed and officers on foot continued their pursuit, when the 37-year-old was identified as being in gardens within the town. He was arrested soon after, the police force has confirmed.
A knife was found in the carry compartment of the moped and Dos Santos Ferreira Farias was held in custody until the hearing, Hertfordshire Constabulary also revealed.
Detective Constable Sarah Scanlon, who led the case, said: “These robberies were extremely frightening for the victims, with Dos Santos Ferreira Farias targeting mainly elderly people and lone females. His actions have had a lasting impact on them all.”