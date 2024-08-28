Man who made off in van after botched burglary attempt in Hemel pleads guilty

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Aug 2024, 17:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man who made off in van after being disturbed by a member of the public during an attempted burglary in Hemel has pleaded guilty to the offence.

Martynas Arlauskas, aged 40, of no fixed address, appeared in court today (Wednesday 28 August) in connection with an attempted burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

Police were contacted at around 10.30am yesterday to report that the window of a property in Masons Road had been smashed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspect was disturbed by a member of the public and made off in a van.

PolicePolice
Police

A search of the area was carried out and an arrest was made by officers from the Intervention team, in Maylands Avenue, a short time later.

Further enquiries were carried out by the Dacorum Local Crime Unit and Arlauskas was charged with attempted burglary.

He appeared before Hatfield Magistrates’ Court today where he pleaded guilty. He has been remanded ahead of sentencing at a later date.