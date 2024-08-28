Man who made off in van after botched burglary attempt in Hemel pleads guilty
Martynas Arlauskas, aged 40, of no fixed address, appeared in court today (Wednesday 28 August) in connection with an attempted burglary in Hemel Hempstead.
Police were contacted at around 10.30am yesterday to report that the window of a property in Masons Road had been smashed.
The suspect was disturbed by a member of the public and made off in a van.
A search of the area was carried out and an arrest was made by officers from the Intervention team, in Maylands Avenue, a short time later.
Further enquiries were carried out by the Dacorum Local Crime Unit and Arlauskas was charged with attempted burglary.
He appeared before Hatfield Magistrates’ Court today where he pleaded guilty. He has been remanded ahead of sentencing at a later date.