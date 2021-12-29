Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Hemel Hempstead pub

Detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck in a Hemel Hempstead pub last week.

It was reported that a man aged in his 40s had attempted to intervene in an altercation between several other men inside the Gade and Goose pub on Galley Hill, at around 10.30pm on Thursday, December 23.

He was assaulted and suffered a laceration to his neck which required hospital treatment, but the injury was not considered to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Police are investigating the stabbing

Detective Sergeant Daniel Evans, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Officers attended within five minutes of receiving the call and took initial statements from those at the scene.

“In the days since have carried out a number of enquiries – including CCTV and forensic examinations, and speaking to witnesses.

“Our job in the Local Crime Unit is to gather enough evidence to ensure the best chance of any charges we submit being accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service, and this means that we can sometimes experience delays in the process which we understand is frustrating for victims.

“However we would like to reassure the victim, his family and the community that we are leaving no stone unturned in our investigation and we’re doing all we can to achieve a positive outcome.

“If anyone has information they believe could assist our investigation, I urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”