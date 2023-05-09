News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
4 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
6 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
8 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Man suffers injured lip after assault at pub in Hemel Hempstead Old Town

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault and two Hemel men have been arrested and bailed

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:01 BST

A man suffered an injured lip after an assault which started inside a pub in Hemel Hempstead Old Town.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the assault which took place between 1.10am and 1.30am (on Tuesday May 9). Two men from Hemel Hempstead were arrested on suspicion of assault. They have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

An altercation took place inside, and then outside, of the White Hart Public House, Old Town High Street. Three men were thought to be involved.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular

One man sustained an injury to his lip requiring hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Danny Kachouh, who is investigating, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who was in the pub that night and saw this incident and can assist our enquiries into the circumstances of what took place.

“If you can help please contact me by email.”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/36285/23.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area, members of the public can sign up to OWL or download the ‘OWL crime alerts’ app from your app store.