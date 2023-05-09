Man suffers injured lip after assault at pub in Hemel Hempstead Old Town

A man suffered an injured lip after an assault which started inside a pub in Hemel Hempstead Old Town.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the assault which took place between 1.10am and 1.30am (on Tuesday May 9). Two men from Hemel Hempstead were arrested on suspicion of assault. They have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An altercation took place inside, and then outside, of the White Hart Public House, Old Town High Street. Three men were thought to be involved.

Police

One man sustained an injury to his lip requiring hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Danny Kachouh, who is investigating, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who was in the pub that night and saw this incident and can assist our enquiries into the circumstances of what took place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you can help please contact me by email.”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/36285/23.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.