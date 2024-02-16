News you can trust since 1858
Man suffers fractured jaw during Hemel Hempstead pub brawl

A small group started fighting in the pub on a Friday night
By James Lowson
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:51 GMT
A man required surgery after his jaw was fractured in two places during a brawl started at a pub in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is investigating a fight between a small group of males at Marchmont Arms in Piccotts End.

Last Friday (9 February) at around 10.50pm the police received reports about the group fight and have since confirmed a man aged in his 30s sustained two fractures to his jaw, requiring surgery.

Hertfordshire Constabulary, which launched an appeal asking for the public’s help regarding the case today (16 February), has confirmed the group fled the scene before officers arrived.

Detective Constable Gemma Ball, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to trace those involved in the incident. This includes a review of any CCTV opportunities.

“As part of our investigation, we’d also like to hear from anyone who has information about what happened. Were you in the pub at the time? Did you see the incident or the events leading up to it? Did you see a group of males leaving the area around the time?

“Any information at all could assist us as we progress our enquiries.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that people with information should contact DC Ball by email.

Information can be reported to the police online, members of their force communication room can be contacted via their web chat, and information can also be reported by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/11559/24.

Also, information can be reported 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable form.