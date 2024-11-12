Man seen with facial injuries after surprise attack near Hemel Hempstead town centre

Police

A man was seen walking around Hemel Hempstead with facial injuries after he was attacked by an unknown assailant.

Today (12 November), Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed it received reports of an assault near B&Q.

Police intelligence states that the alleged attack happened at around 10.30am and 11am on Sunday 20 October.

A man was walking along Two Waters Road near B&Q when he was assaulted by an unknown man, the police force has been told. Afterwards the victim, a man in his 30s, was found by staff at the Marlowes Shopping Centre with cuts to his face.

PC Sarah Scanlon, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

“Unfortunately, we have no description of the suspect but it’s likely there may have been people in the area who saw what happened. Alternatively, if you were driving on Two Waters Road around the above times then please check any dash cam footage you may have captured.

“If you have any information, please email me via [email protected].”

The police have set up a portal that dashcam footage can be uploaded to here. Information can also be reported to the police online, via their web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/88041/24.

Information can also be reported to the charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.