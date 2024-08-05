A man was seen inappropriately touching himself in a sports field in Hemel Hempstead yesterday morning (4 August).

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed officers were searching for an individual who committed the outraging public decency offence in Grovehill playing fields, off Washington Avenue.

The police force says the incident was reported at around 8:40am and that officers could not locate the offender.

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries I am appealing for further witnesses to please contact us. It is believed there were several dog walkers in the area at the time who saw what happened. If you did witness the incident, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time, we’d like to hear from you.”

Hertfordshire constabulary is asking anyone with information to report it to DS Morales-Willis by email.

Information can also be reported to the police online, or via web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting ISR 174 of Sunday 4 August.

Also, residents can report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.