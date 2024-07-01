Man robbed of e-scooter by thugs on moped in Hemel Hempstead
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the incident took place at around 10.30pm on Monday 3 June on Queensway.
A man in his 30s was riding home on an electric scooter when two men on a moped approached him. They punched him in the face and made further threats before taking the e-vehicle.
One of the suspects has been described as wearing a cream or grey tracksuit and a black mask over his face.
Detective Constable Michael Knight, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident.
“The victim continues to be supported by officers following this distressing incident. If you have any information that assist our enquiries, please email me at
[email protected]. Thank you.”
You can also report information online, via the police force’s web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/44169/24.
Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that information can be sent anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Dashcam footage from the area can also be submitted to the police online here.