Man robbed of cigarettes and money at knife point during Hemel Hempstead mugging

A man was robbed by an armed assailant in Hemel Hempstead last month.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is investigating an incident, where it is claimed that a man was mugged by an offender carrying a bladed weapon.

At around 8.45pm on Saturday 26 October, a man was walking towards Livingstone Walk from Henry Wells Square when he was approached by another male on a mountain bike.

Then the alleged attacker pulled out a bladed weapon before demanding the victim, a man in his 30s, handed over his possessions.

He was given cash and cigarettes, before riding off on his bike.

Investigator Deborah Newsham, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

“The suspect was described as a white man, approximately five foot nine inches tall and aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a grey hooded jacket with the hood up and dark jogging bottoms, and may have been wearing white trainers.

“I am also particularly keen to speak to three females who were said to have been walking from Livingstone Walk to Henry Wells Square and may have seen what happened. If this was you, or you have any further information, please email me via [email protected].”

Information can also be reported to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/90154/24.

Witness reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.