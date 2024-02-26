The man was charged after an extensive investigation.

A man has been remanded in custody after a woman was allegedly grabbed and threatened to get into a vehicle during the early hours in Hemel Hempstead.

Michael Hayes, 54, from Edmonton, was charged with attempted kidnap and robbery after claims a woman was grabbed and threatened verbally to get in a vehicle, in St John’s Road, between 4am and 4.20am on Thursday January 11.

She collapsed to the floor in fear and her handbag was stolen before the suspect left the area.

An extensive investigation was launched by the Dacorum Local Crime Unit and a man was arrested a few days later before being released on conditional bail.

Charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service on Friday (February 23) and Hayes appeared at court the following day. He was remanded in custody, and will appear at St Alban’s Crown Court on March 26.

Investigator Lisa Brown, who is leading the case, said: “This has been a thorough investigation, which has seen hours of CCTV footage reviewed and other police tactics utilised. I’d like to thank those who came forward with information as part of our enquiries.

“Now that a charge has been made, it’s important that the case is allowed to proceed through court unimpeded.