Man needed surgery for serious injuries after assault at Hemel Hempstead pub

One arrest has been made in connection to the assault

A man required surgery after he was assaulted in a pub in Hemel Hempstead.

A man who was attacked by another man outside the Top of the World pub required facial surgery and was taken to hospital after the incident.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the attack took place in the venue on Warners End Road between 10pm and midnight on Friday 6 October.

One arrest was made in connection to the incident

Police officers arrested a 30-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead in connection to the incident. He was cuffed on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH). He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Hertfordshire Constabulary today (8 December) has launched a new appeal for information regarding the attack.

Detective Constable Samantha Pearson, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am urging anyone with information to please get in touch.

“We know the pub will have been busy at this time on a Friday night, and there could be several witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police. If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, or have information that could assist our investigation, please get in touch.

“You can email me directly at [email protected] with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be.”

Information can also be submitted to the police online or via their web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/81873/23.