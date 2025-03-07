Man named and charged in connection with Hemel Hempstead jewellery burglary

Police

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary reported in Hemel Hempstead where jewellery was taken.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed today that Skip Grant, aged 45, of Hobletts Road, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with burglary.

His charge relates to an incident reported in Great Road. Police officers were called to an address on the street shortly before 7.40pm on Wednesday, March 5.

Witnesses reported ‘suspicious activity’ believed to be taking place in the area and police officers detained one individual at the scene.

Police officers also recovered jewellery items that were reported as missing from the address.

Grant appeared before Hatfield Remand Court today and will be held in police custody until his next court appearance on April 8.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed it is still investigating the incident.