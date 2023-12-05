Man killed in suspected hit and run on M1 in Hertfordshire

Police want to hear from drivers who stopped to help – or may have dashcam footage

A man has been killed in a suspected hit and run on the M1 in Hertfordshire.

Police found his body close to the hard shoulder on the northbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 4 and 5, yesterday (Monday, December 4).

They believe he may have been struck by a vehicle that did not stop some time between 4.30am on Sunday and 2.30pm on Monday. The road was closed while police investigated the scene, reopening at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Detective Inspector Garry Webb, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this terrible time. Specially trained officers are supporting their family.

“We want to hear from anybody who saw what happened or has information that can help. If you were driving along the M1 and have a dash cam, please check it and get in touch if you spot something that might help our investigation.

“We believe a number of cars stopped when the collision occurred and we are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a white Mercedes.

“Finally, I would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we carried out investigations at the scene yesterday. We appreciate the road closure would have caused disruption. If you can help, please get in touch by emailing the team (opens in a new window) quoting Op Byron.”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.