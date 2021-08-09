Man jailed for three years for sexual offences against Hemel Hempstead teenager

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison for committing sexual offences against a child.

Jermaine Fraser was sentenced today (Monday, August 9) after previously pleading guilty to sexual communication with a child and causing/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity between October and November 2017.

The court heard how Fraser, who was aged 23 at the time, was on remand in a prison outside Hertfordshire for unrelated offences when he was recorded having sexually-explicit telephone conversations with a vulnerable teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead.

Fraser, formerly of Cardozo Road in Holloway, London, appeared at Luton Crown Court where he was sentenced to three years for one count of causing/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and 16 months for one count of sexual communication with a child, to run concurrently.

Detective Constable Ayodeji Afolabi, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Halo team, investigated the case. The Halo team disrupts and investigates child sexual exploitation cases in Hertfordshire.

He said: “Fraser had the audacity to contact the victim for his own sexual gratification, despite knowing she was underage and that his conversations were being recorded.

“He has shown himself to be a danger to young girls and will continue to be monitored very closely while he serves his custodial sentence to ensure he does not abuse anyone else.

“Child sexual exploitation is a very challenging crime to investigate, as often the victims do not see themselves this way, but this type of abuse can have an impact into adulthood.

"In Hertfordshire, the safety of children is paramount in all we do, and we are dedicated to bringing offenders like Fraser to justice.”

Fraser must also abide by the terms of a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and in addition he will be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

The Hertfordshire Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) has its own Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (ISVA) service that offers support to anyone who has experienced sexual violence or sexual abuse, both recent and historic.

Hertfordshire has ISVAs who work with adults, and specialist Young Person ISVAs, who support those aged between 13 and 17.