Man jailed for six months after being found with knife hidden in his trousers in Hemel Hempstead
A man has been jailed for six months for possessing a weapon in public after police stopped a vehicle in Hemel Hempstead.
Danyal Nawaz, 24, was one of three occupants of a black Mercedes which police stopped in the town on Monday September 29.
After the vehicle was stopped, the occupants were searched by police with Nawaz arrested after officers found he had hidden a knife in his trousers.
Nawaz, 24, of Ely Way in Luton pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, during a hearing at Hatfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday September 30, where he was handed the six-month sentence.