Man jailed for sexually assaulting two girls over 40 years ago after Herts Police investigation

A man has been jailed after he admitted to abusing two schoolgirls over 40 years ago, following an investigation by detectives in Hertfordshire.

David James, aged 66, of Green Close, Dursley in Gloucestershire admitted to committing eight counts of indecent assault.

On Friday 28 June, James was sentenced to a total of six years and three months imprisonment with an extended license of two years.

His crimes, committed against girls aged under 16, took place between March 1976 and March 1980.

These crimes were committed in Gloucestershire, but were first reported to Hertfordshire Constabulary. It was agreed that the force would lead the investigation as Hertfordshire-based police staff had developed a rapport with the victims.

Detective Constable Jason Tinsey, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team said: “The bravery shown by the victims during this process has been incredible and I thank them for their courage in reporting David James’ crimes.

“This trial would have been difficult for the two victims discussing incidents that have had long-lasting impacts on them, but I hope that seeing James brought to justice with a lengthy sentence brings closure and helps them move forward with their lives.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them.

It can be contacted online or by calling 0330 223 0099.