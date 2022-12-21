News you can trust since 1858
Man jailed for sexual offences against child in Hertfordshire

He was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court

By Olivia Preston
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 2:13pm

A man from London has been sentenced to two years in prison after he plead guilty to sexual offences against a child in Hertfordshire.

Kian Leahy, 21, of Goldbeaters Grove, appeared before Harrow Crown Court on November 30 after previously pleading guilty to: two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child and five breaches of a Sexual Risk Order (SRO).

The offences were committed between June 2021 and June 2022 and relate to one victim, a girl aged 14 at the time of the first offence. Leahy was sentenced to one year for each count of sexual communication with a child to run concurrently.

Pictured: Kian Leahy
He was sentenced to a year for each breach of the SRO to run concurrently with each other, but consecutive to the above. At the sentencing, the judge recognised Leahy had “pursued the victim and exercised control over her” while describing that the defendant showed “shocking disobedience” to court orders.

Detective Constable Jemma Warburton, of Halo (Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Child Sexual Exploitation Team), said: “The prison sentence the defendant received demonstrates not only the seriousness of the case, but will further prevent the exploitation of innocent children.”

DC Warburton added: “The defendant is now in detention, where his activities will be stringently monitored to ensure he no longer poses a risk to children.”