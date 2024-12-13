Man jailed for dangerous driving after causing M1 collision in Herts which left woman with life-changing injuries

A man has been jailed for causing a collision on the M1 in Hertfordshire which left a victim with life-changing injuries.

In total, the convicted man has been sent to jail for over three-and-a-half years, he was trying to undertake on the motorway when he caused the crash.

At around 6.35pm on Tuesday 26 October 2021, Luke Coleman was driving his white BMW between junctions 10 and nine near Redbourn.

A woman in her 20s was standing alongside her silver Vauxhall Astra on the hard shoulder when she was hit by Coleman’s vehicle.

She was left with life-changing injuries, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed. She now has a prosthetic eye and sustained multiple breaks and fractures. The police force adds that she is still dealing with mobility issues.

Coleman, aged 34 and of Murrain Drive in Maidstone, Kent, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He denied the offence, Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed.

During a four-day trial at St Albans Crown Court in October 2024, Coleman tried to convince the jury that a lorry had forced him onto the hard shoulder, causing the collision.

However, a joint policing unit investigation showed that the driver was at fault. After four days the jury unanimously convicted Coleman, after it was shown that he used the emergency hard shoulder to undertake slow-moving vehicles.

At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday (11 December), Coleman was sentenced to 45 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 58 months. When eligible, Coleman will be required to take an extended re-test.

Chief Inspector Steve O’Keefe from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Coleman was solely responsible for this collision having chosen to drive dangerously by undertaking moving traffic and driving on the hard shoulder, putting other road users and himself directly in harm’s way.

“These actions led directly to the collision resulting in very serious injuries. I hope the victim’s recovery continues to improve as she adapts to the life-changing conditions she has been left with as a result of Coleman’s actions. I would like to praise her bravery and co-operation throughout the complex investigation and trial.

“Coleman chose not to take responsibility for his actions, and my team of diligent and tenacious officers worked hard to counter the false arguments presented during the investigation and hearing.

“This prolonged the judicial process, but I hope that the victim now has an element of closure with the court handing Coleman a substantial custodial sentence.”