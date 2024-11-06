Police

A man has been sent to jail for breaking another individual’s jaw in a fight outside a pub in Hemel Hempstead.

Carl Anthony Williams, 33, was jailed for 18 months at Luton Crown Court on Friday 1 November after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

He injured another man outside The Jubilee pub in Queens Square, on Christmas Eve, 2022.

A court heard that Williams, of Box Crescent in Houghton Regis, had started arguing with the victim inside the pub’s toilets. As the victim left, he was approached outside by Williams who punched him in the face several times, causing him to fall to the floor.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the victim needed surgery to fix his broken jaw.

Also, the police force has revealed it used CCTV footage to identify Williams as the assailant.

Detective Constable Aneta Bekteshi, who led the investigation, said: “The victim’s injuries were so severe that he needed a metal plate inserted into his jaw.

“There is no excuse for violent crime in our community and we’ll always ensure we do everything we can to identify offenders and bring them before the courts.”