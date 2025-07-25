Man jailed after raiding Dacorum properties and stealing high value jewellery and designer watches

Edmond Lleshe has received a five-year jail sentence

A man has been jailed after committing a series of burglaries in homes located in Hertfordshire.

At St Albans Crown Court, Edmond Lleshe, aged 43, of Topper Street in Cambridge, was given a five-year jail sentence.

He was previously found guilty of three counts of burglary dwelling and theft, and one count of going equipped to steal.

St Albans Crown Court heard that Lleshe went on a break-in spree in January and February of this year. He broke into buildings in Kings Langley, Watford and Hemel Hempstead where he stole high value jewellery and designer watches.

Detective Constable Georgia Boyle, from the Watford Local Crime Unit, said: “We’re pleased to see Lleshe sentenced for his crimes today.

“We know that burglary can have a far-reaching and devastating impact on its victims, and we hope that those affected by Lleshe’s criminality can close this chapter now that he’s behind bars.

“My colleagues and I will always do our very best to capture and bring to justice those who choose to steal from others. Burglary will never be tolerated in Hertfordshire.”