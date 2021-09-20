Man in induced coma after assault near Poundland in Hemel Hempstead

Detectives investigating an assault in Hemel Hempstead which left a man in an induced coma are appealing for witnesses.

The incident occurred near Poundland in the Marlowes, at around 6.30am on Saturday, September 4.

It was reported that a man, aged in his late 50s, was assaulted by another man.

Can you help police?

The victim was initially able to run away and seek help from police.

However, he then attended hospital where it was discovered that he had sustained serious injuries, including a punctured lung and broken ribs.

He remains in hospital, in an induced coma.

Detective Constable Wendy Machan, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time and we are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who perhaps saw two men in the area around the time, to please come forward.”

Police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the incident and he has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to please email [email protected].

You can also report information online, or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/68388/21.