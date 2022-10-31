Man in his 80s arrested after fatal hit and run in Hemel Hempstead

When police arrived the vehicle had left the scene, and an extensive search was carried out. It was later found and a man in his 80s arrested. He remains in police custody. The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, died from her injuries.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this very difficult time. Enquiries into the incident are continuing and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Did you see the collision? Or did you see a silver Ford Focus travelling in the area around the time? I’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage. If you were in the area, please review any footage and contact me if you have captured anything of note.”