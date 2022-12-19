Man in his 50s dies after car crashes in Hemel Hempstead flats

A man in his 50s has died after a car crashed into a block of flats in Grovehill, Hemel Hempstead.

The crash involving a grey Peugeot 307 happened on Ninian Road at around 9.10pm on Friday, December 16. The driver was taken to hospital for treatment but later died. Nobody else was injured.

Sergeant Tim Davies from the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this devastating time and specialist officers are currently supporting his next of kin.

Did you see anything?

“We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or believes they saw the vehicle in the area shortly before the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email Sgt Davies at [email protected].

