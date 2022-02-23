Man hospitalised for a week after being knocked off his bicycle on A414 near Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for information

A cyclist spent a week in hospital after he was knocked off his bicycle on the A414 near the Park Street Roundabout.

Police are appealing for witnesses as they continue to investigate the collision - which happened on February 8.

The man was riding along the hard shoulder of the westbound carriageway, between St Albans and Hemel Hempstead, when he was knocked off his bicycle just after the Park

Street roundabout by an unknown vehicle, which did not stop at the scene.

The cyclist was taken to hospital where it was ascertained he had sustained serious injuries.

He was released a week later and continues to recover at home.

PC Amy Nugent, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to trace the vehicle involved in the collision.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have dash cam fitted to your vehicle, we’d ask you to please review any footage and contact us if you believe you may have captured something of note.

“If you have any other information at all, we’d like to hear from you.”