Man charged with string of offences in Hemel Hempstead including robbery and possessing a knife

A man has been charged in connection with multiple offences in Hemel Hempstead following an investigation by the Dacorum Local Crime Unit.

Kevin Wood, aged 45, whose last known address was in The Heights, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with the following:

> Robbery, in connection with an incident in Townsend on February 11.

> Common assault, in connection with an incident in The Heights, Hemel Hempstead, on May 31.

Kevin Wood, aged 45, has been charged with a string of offences following an investigation by Herts Constabulary

> Robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, in connection with an incident in Saturn Way on June 19.

> Robbery and aggravated vehicle taking, in connection with an incident in Malus Close on July 2.

> Burglary other than dwelling – theft, in connection with an incident in Hazeldell Road on July 20.

> Attempted robbery and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, in connection with an incident in Westerdale on July 26.

He appeared before Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday 27 August. (16.8)

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis said: “This has been a long-running investigation involving detectives from across the LCU. The team has worked tirelessly to gather evidence which has ultimately led us to securing these charges.”