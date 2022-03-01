Man charged with rape after assault in Hemel Hempstead High Street

Police are appealing for information

A Hemel man has been charged with rape and attempted rape after an assault in Hemel Hempstead High Street.

Nawaf Sharidah, aged 37, of Latchford Place, Hemel Hempstead appeared at remand court yesterday (February 28) and has been remanded in prison.

Police were called at 2.25am on Saturday (February 26) to a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

Officers rushed to the scene and an arrest was made. An investigation is currently under way and the woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Mike Hanson, from the constabulary’s Sexual Offence Investigation Team, said: “Firstly, I would like to commend the bravery of the victim in coming forward and reporting this to us. Her actions meant that we were able to make a quick arrest and my thoughts are with her during this very difficult time.

“We are carrying out an extensive investigation and although an arrest has been made, we are still keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have information that could help. We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been approached in the area.

“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital.”