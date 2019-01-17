Man charged with murder of missing woman in Hemel Hempstead

A man has been charged with the murder of Luz Margory Isaza Villegas following her alleged disappearance from Hemel Hempstead.

Rodrigo Alberto Giraldo Tascon, aged 55, from Ritcroft Street in Hemel Hempstead, was arrested on Monday (January 14) on suspicion of murder, after Luz, aged 50, went missing from her home on Saturday (January 12).

Police news

He has also been charged with preventing a lawful and proper burial and is due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court this morning (January 17).

Major Crime Unit Detective Inspector, Justine Jenkins, said: “Her body has not yet been found, and we’re continuing to carry out extensive enquiries and search the area.

Anyone that’s seen or heard from Luz since her disappearance or in the days leading up to it, please call us on 01707 355666 as soon as possible and quote Operation Darmera.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to one of our operators in the Force Communications Room via web chat.

Missing Luz Margory Isaza Villegas

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org.