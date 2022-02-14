Man charged with murder of Hemel Hempstead 18-year-old

Donovan Allen

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of Donovan Allen from Hemel Hempstead.

Timothy Adeoye, 18, of no fixed address was charged on Saturday, February 12 with murder.

He was also charged with three counts of attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

These charges relate to additional incidents on Monday, February 7.

He is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (February 14).

Police were called at 6.10pm on Monday, February 7 to reports of a stabbing on Ayley Croft in Enfield.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday, February 9 found that Donovan died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.