Man charged with arson after emergency services respond to shed fire in Kings Langley
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that a man was arrested in connection with a fire started near to Kings Langley.
One arrest was made in connection with a shed fire which emergency responders dealt with in Chipperfield at around 12.36am on Friday.
A shed fire was reported to the authorities in Nunfield. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed no one was injured during the incident.
Neil Higgins, 49, of Nunfield was charged with arson with intent to endanger life, arson, sexual assault and coercive control.
He will remain in police custody until a court hearing in St Albans Crown Court on September 2, after attending an initial hearing in Hatfield on Saturday.