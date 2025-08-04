Man charged with arson after emergency services respond to shed fire in Kings Langley

By James Lowson
Published 4th Aug 2025, 09:43 BST
One man has been arrested in connection with the incidentplaceholder image
One man has been arrested in connection with the incident
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that a man was arrested in connection with a fire started near to Kings Langley.

One arrest was made in connection with a shed fire which emergency responders dealt with in Chipperfield at around 12.36am on Friday.

A shed fire was reported to the authorities in Nunfield. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neil Higgins, 49, of Nunfield was charged with arson with intent to endanger life, arson, sexual assault and coercive control.

He will remain in police custody until a court hearing in St Albans Crown Court on September 2, after attending an initial hearing in Hatfield on Saturday.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice