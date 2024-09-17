Man charged in connection with triple murder in Hertfordshire involving crossbow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hertfordshire Constabulary has formally charged a man in connection with the shocking triple murder committed in a Hertfordshire town.

On Tuesday 9 July, three women were killed in a home in Bushey by an individual using a crossbow and knife.

Police officers arrived at a family property finding the victims with serious injuries. They were later pronounced dead at the scene,

A man was arrested in connection with the case one day later and has been questioned by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit detectives.

Kyle Clifford

Kyle Clifford, aged 26, of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, was charged with:

-Three counts of murder

-False imprisonment

-Two counts of possession of offensive weapons

Investigators had previously been waiting for the 26-year-old to recover from injuries he suffered, so he would be in a fit state for questioning, he remained under police supervision while in hospital. He will be kept in custody throughout the legal proceedings.

The victims of the attack were Carol Hunt and two of her daughters Louise and Hannah Hunt. BBC racing commentator, John Hunt, was Carol’s husband and Louise and Hannah were his daughters.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, from the BCH Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the Hunt family and their loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

“Over the past couple of months, we have been working hard to gather as much evidence as possible and establish the full circumstances of what happened that day. Today, we have managed to secure charges against Kyle Clifford in connection with the murders of Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt.

“Although it has taken some time to reach this stage, we can now move forward with the judicial process and seek justice for their family.”